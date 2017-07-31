Home Politics Kaduna APC ‘Akida’ faction demands fresh LG delegates poll
Image result for Kaduna APC 'Akida' factionThe battle for the soul of the All Progressives Congress in Kaduna State isn’t ending soon.

The AKIDA faction of the party says the state’s local government delegates process was a sham.

Made up of Senators Suleiman Hunkuyi, Shehu Sani and other party faithful,
the APC AKIDA has petitioned what it describes as a truncated process.

At a news conference, the Senators allege the Nasir El-Rufai faction has hijacked what was ‘supposed to be a democratic process’.

And just as the briefing was going on, thugs invaded the Kaduna state council of the Nigeria Union of Journalists, venue of the briefing.

