The battle for the soul of the All Progressives Congress in Kaduna State isn’t ending soon.
The AKIDA faction of the party says the state’s local government delegates process was a sham.
Made up of Senators Suleiman Hunkuyi, Shehu Sani and other party faithful,
the APC AKIDA has petitioned what it describes as a truncated process.
At a news conference, the Senators allege the Nasir El-Rufai faction has hijacked what was ‘supposed to be a democratic process’.
And just as the briefing was going on, thugs invaded the Kaduna state council of the Nigeria Union of Journalists, venue of the briefing.
