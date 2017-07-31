The battle for the soul of the All Progressives Congress in Kaduna State isn’t ending soon.

The AKIDA faction of the party says the state’s local government delegates process was a sham.

Made up of Senators Suleiman Hunkuyi, Shehu Sani and other party faithful,

the APC AKIDA has petitioned what it describes as a truncated process.

At a news conference, the Senators allege the Nasir El-Rufai faction has hijacked what was ‘supposed to be a democratic process’.

And just as the briefing was going on, thugs invaded the Kaduna state council of the Nigeria Union of Journalists, venue of the briefing.