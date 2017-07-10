Kaduna APC faction passes vote of no confidence in El-Rufai

The AKIDA faction of the All Progressives Congress in Kaduna state has passed a vote of no confidence on the El-Rufai led government in the state.

It has in its fold Senator Shehu Sani, Issa Ashiru and Tijani Ramalan among others. The APC chieftains say the El-Rufai government is throwing the party to the woods,

Describing his policies as anti people, they say something has to be done fast to save the party. They promised to fight the governor, according to them for the good of the people.

Naming the sack of traditional rulers, pulling down of structures among others, the APC AKIDA members prayed for salvation of the state.

They assured to keep the governor in check, until he rescinds on his anti people policies.