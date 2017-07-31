Home News Kaduna NUJ petitions IGP over attack on Press Centre
Kaduna NUJ petitions IGP over attack on Press Centre
Kaduna NUJ petitions IGP over attack on Press Centre

Kaduna NUJ petitions IGP over attack on Press Centre

The Kaduna state council of the Nigeria Union of Journalists, NUJ, is set to petition the Inspector-General of Police, over the invasion of its secretariat.

The newsmen are accusing the police of conniving with thugs to carry out the onslaught, and would no longer grant police in the state media coverage, until investigation into the incident is concluded.

Suspected thugs on Sunday invaded the NUJ Press Centre at Muhammadu Buhari road in Kaduna after the APC restated the suspension of Senator Shehu Sani.

Our Correspondent reports that anger is over a delegates list that the Shehu Sani faction accused the El-Rufai faction of doctoring.

It was also gathered that Midgets, cameras and tripods belonging to Journalists were badly damaged by the thugs.

 

