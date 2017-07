The Kano state House of Assembly now has a new Speaker.

He is Abdullahi Atta, the former majority leader of the assembly.

The former speaker Kabiru Rurum, resigned today in a letter read at plenary by the Deputy Speaker, who presided over the sitting.

His resignation is connected to the allegation that he collected money to scuttle the investigation of the Emir of Kano, Muhammad Sanusi the second.

The House had moved to investigate the Emir for alleged corruption, but later backed down.