Kano Assembly Speaker Rurum resigns



Image result for Kano State House of Assembly, Kabiru RurumThe speaker of the Kano State House of Assembly, Kabiru Rurum, has resigned amidst allegation of collecting money to scuttle the investigation of the Emir of Kano, Muhammad Sanusi II.

The House had moved to investigate the Emir for alleged corruption, but later backed down.

Kano’s anti-corruption agency also suspended its investigation of the monarch after prominent Nigerians, including Acting President Osinbajo, intervened.

Rurum resigned on Monday in a letter read at plenary by the Deputy Speaker, Ibrahim Chidariof, who presided over the sitting.

