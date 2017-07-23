The Kano State Police Command have arrested five Boko Haram terrorists in the state.

The insurgents were arrested after a gun battle with the Police in the state.

Parading the suspects to newsmen, Kano Police Commissioner, Rabiu Yusuf said the terrorists were repelled in the process of launching attacks on innocent citizens in the state.

CP Rabiu Yusuf added that 3 Police Officials were wounded as a result of the gun duel and are now receiving medical attention in the state.

The Kano Police Commissioner confirmed that 1 AK 47 Rifle, 49 rounds of ammunition, 4 Magazines, and IEDs were recovered from the terrorists.

The Kano Police boss urged residents of the state not to panic but to report any suspicious movement of any person or group in the state.