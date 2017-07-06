Home Football Kanu, Cambiasso among FIFA legends to attend FIFA U-17 draw
Kanu, Cambiasso among FIFA legends to attend FIFA U-17 draw

Image result for Kanu, Cambiasso among FIFA legends to attend FIFA U-17 drawFormer Nigeria international Nwankwo Kanu is one of the FIFA Legends that will attend the Official Draw for the FIFA Under 17 World Cup- India 2017.

FIFA and the Local Organising Committee have confirmed the former Arsenal forward, ex Argentina international Esteban Cambiasso with Indian sporting icons Sunil Chhetri and PV Sindhu for the Draw.

Kanu won the FIFA U-17 World Cup with Nigeria’s Golden Eaglets in 1993, while Argentina’s Cambiasso participated in the 1995 edition.

The draw is scheduled for July 7th.

