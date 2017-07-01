Home News Katsina community rehabilitates 350 school dropouts
News
Nigeria
Katsina community rehabilitates 350 school dropouts

Image result for Group re-enrolls 350 out of school children in KatsinaMore than three hundred and fifty Primary and Secondary school drop outs have been reintegrated into the school system by the Tama community in Bindawa Local Government Area, of Katsina state.

This is part of the achievements recorded by the Community’s Child Protection Committee.

TVC News’ Awwal Ibrahim reports that apart from School enrollment drive campaigns, the Tama community’s Child
Protection Committee has provided jobs to more than 60 youths cutting across various trades.

The Committee is also actively campaigning against early Child marriage and molestation.

Chairman of the Tama Child’s Protection Committee, Usman Jari highlights some of the activities which includes protection of Children under zero to eleven years of age, campaigning against use or sales of illicit drugs.

He also stated that the committee meets once every month with women to discuss issues relating to the right of the Girl Child.

A role model in the community, Sule Tukur Tama applauded the efforts of the Child’s Protection Committee, and also expresses appreciation to the media for the role it has played.

The Child’s Protection Committee is getting support from Katsina state Office of Save the Children International.

