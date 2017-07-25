Kenyan opposition leader and presidential candidate Raila Odinga took part in a key television debate alone, after President Uhuru Kenyatta failed to turn up.

Standing next to an empty podium, Odinga, a serious contender for the presidency, answered questions posed by two moderators and the audience.

It was not clear why Kenyatta did not appear for the debate but his party had already voiced objections to the debate format.

Among the six minor candidates, only three appeared for the first round and were not slated to debate with the two main candidates.

On Sunday the incumbent President Kenyatta held a live questions and answers session on his Facebook page and on his Twitter handle where he engaged Kenyans on various issues they had raised.