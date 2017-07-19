After 17 years of abandonment, the Delta State Government is to complete the construction of the Stephen Keshi Stadium in Asaba ahead of the 2018 African Senior Athletics Championships.

The capital of Delta State, Asaba, is to host the rest of Africa for the showpiece athletics event on the continent.

The Local Organising Committee for the 21st African Championships, Asaba 2018, has secured logistical support for the competition.

And the former President of the Athletics Federation of Nigeria, AFN, Solomon Ogba and the Chairman of the Delta Sports Commission, Tony Okowa, assures the stadium named after the late Coach of the Super Eagles will be completed before the Championship in August 2018.