Kwara Pensioners' fate hangs as Supreme Court orders fresh hearing
Kwara Pensioners' fate hangs as Supreme Court orders fresh hearing

Governor Abdulfatai Ahmed-TVC
Kwara Pensioners’ fate hangs as Supreme Court orders fresh hearing

Nigeria: Course 25 Participants present report on tackling terrorism

Green Economy Summit explores gains of environment

Muslim group slams Christian elders over alleged plans to Islamize Nigeria

Three IPDs, two suicide bombers killed, six injured in Dikwa Camp

Airforce mobility Command commends Bayelsa Govt on flood alert

Image result for Kwara PensionersThe Kwara state government has expressed concern over the plight of pensioners especially those of the local government whose gratuities and arrears are yet to be paid.

The government under the leadership of Bukola Saraki who is now the Senate President agreed to pay the outstanding pension arrears and gratuities in 2008.

It compiled the deserving recipients made up of 9,030 pensioners but up till now, the payment is still hanging.

The Special Assistant to the state governor on Media, Femi Akorede explained that the present government inherited the dispute from its predecessor. But he said the present administration of Abdulfatai Ahmed promised to settle the arrears with the agreement of paying 50 percent of the amount owed.

