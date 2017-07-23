Home Business Lagos @ 50 to unveil record-breaking 50ft Steak Suya
Lagos @ 50 to unveil record-breaking 50ft Steak Suya

Image result for suya meat nigeriaA record breaking feat will be accomplished on October the first when Lagos tries to put in the Guinness Book of Records the largest ‘SUYA’.

The 50 foot Suya is in commemoration of Lagos at 50.

The Lagos City Suya Carnival is put together in partnership with the lagos state ministry of tourism, arts and culture.

And if there is a myth that is bound to be unravelled, it is that Suya is only sold at night.

The organiser of the Lagos city suya carnival who also runs popular SuyaStops in lagos and popular musician ‘Nice’ tries to unravel this mystery.

