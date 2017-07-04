Home News Lagos building collapse : State govt. arraigns Lekki gardens boss, others
Lagos building collapse : State govt. arraigns Lekki gardens boss, others

Lagos building collapse : State govt. arraigns Lekki gardens boss, others

richard-nyong-tvcThe Lagos State Government on Monday arraigned the Managing Director of Lekki Gardens Estate Limited, Richard Nyong, at the State High Court for alleged complicity in the events leading to the collapse of a building in Lekki area of the state last year.

Nyong was arraigned before Justice Sybil Nwaka and will answer charges of negligence that resulted in the collapse of the building in which more than 30 persons died.

Before the arraignment of the defendants, Justice Nwaka had ruled on an application contesting the suitability of the criminal charges against the defendants on the ground that there was no seal of the counsel to the prosecution on the information as required.

Counsel to the defendants, Wole Olanipekun, had blocked their arraignment last week after he raised an objection over what he says was “a faulty process.”

The case was adjourned till October the 26th and 30th for final hearing.

