Lagos deposes Baale of Shangisha for faking abduction

The Lagos state government has deposed the Baale of Shangisha, Yusuf Ogundare, for faking his own abduction.

The traditional ruler’s deposition was announced on Sunday.

Ogundare’s staged abduction reportedly took place on July 5 along the Center for Management Development (CMD) road in Ikosi-Isheri Local Council Development Area of the state.

Lagos State Governor, Akinwumi Ambode had on Thursday directed that he be suspended, in a memo addressed to the sole administrator of Ikosi-Isheri by Teslim Folami, commissioner for local government and community affairs.

“I am directed to convey the approval of his excellency, governor Akinwunmi Ambode of the suspension of Chief Yusuf Ogundare, baale of Shangisha with immediate effect in accordance with Section 38 subsection 1 of the Obas and chiefs laws of Lagos state which states that ‘the governor may suspend or depose any Oba or chief whether appointed or after commencement of this law, if he is satisfied that such suspension of disposition is required according to customary law or is necessary in the interest of peace and good government’,” the memo had read.

Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Fatai Owoseni, had said that Ogundare was seen frolicking around when he was supposedly abducted.

An investigation into the matter by the police and Department of State Services (DSS) was said to have revealed that the traditional ruler visited Ibadan, Ilorin, and Iwo, in Ogun state on the day of his alleged abduction.