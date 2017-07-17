Home News Lagos deposes Baale of Shangisha for faking abduction
Lagos deposes Baale of Shangisha for faking abduction
News
Nigeria
0

Lagos deposes Baale of Shangisha for faking abduction

0
0
Baale-Shangisha-Yusuf-Ogundare-TVC
now viewing

Lagos deposes Baale of Shangisha for faking abduction

Acting President Yemi Osinbajo-TVC
now playing

Taraba communal clashes : Osinbajo urged to visit for assessment

now playing

LGA election : Lagos govt. to restrict vehicular movement on July 22nd

human-rights-TVC
now playing

Govt. launches inter-ministerial committee to assess human rights

mapoly_school_TVC
now playing

MAPOLY lecturers suspend indefinite strike

Calabar-Tank-Farm-Explosion
now playing

Nine killed in Calabar tank farm explosion

Image result for Baale of Shangisha, Yusuf OgundareThe Lagos state government has deposed the Baale of Shangisha, Yusuf Ogundare, for faking his own abduction.

The traditional ruler’s deposition was announced on Sunday.

Ogundare’s staged abduction reportedly took place on July 5 along the Center for Management Development (CMD) road in Ikosi-Isheri Local Council Development Area of the state.

Lagos State Governor, Akinwumi Ambode had on Thursday directed that he be suspended, in a memo addressed to the sole administrator of Ikosi-Isheri by Teslim Folami, commissioner for local government and community affairs.

“I am directed to convey the approval of his excellency, governor Akinwunmi Ambode of the suspension of Chief Yusuf Ogundare, baale of Shangisha with immediate effect in accordance with Section 38 subsection 1 of the Obas and chiefs laws of Lagos state which states that ‘the governor may suspend or depose any Oba or chief whether appointed or after commencement of this law, if he is satisfied that such suspension of disposition is required according to customary law or is necessary in the interest of peace and good government’,” the memo had read.

Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Fatai Owoseni, had said that Ogundare was seen frolicking around when he was supposedly abducted.

An investigation into the matter by the police and Department of State Services (DSS) was said to have revealed that the traditional ruler visited Ibadan, Ilorin, and Iwo, in Ogun state on the day of his alleged abduction.

tags:
TVCN
TVCN
Related Posts
Acting President Yemi Osinbajo-TVC

Taraba communal clashes : Osinbajo urged to visit for assessment

TVCN 0

LGA election : Lagos govt. to restrict vehicular movement on July 22nd

TVCN 0
human-rights-TVC

Govt. launches inter-ministerial committee to assess human rights

TVCN 0

LEAVE YOUR COMMENT

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Close