Lagos floods : DPR seals off petrol tanks, fuel stations

The department of petroleum resources has sealed off some petrol tanks and filling stations around Victoria island, Ikoyi and Lekki area of the Lagos State.

This follows a random check by the DPR officials who inspected fuel stations affected by last Saturday’s rain.

Concerned about the devastating effects of the flood on fillings stations, officials of the DPR moved in to check their tanks to ensure the products were not mixed with water.

From Victoria Island to Ikoyi and later to Lekki, the officials took their time to check all the tanks at each of the filling stations visited.

They didn’t hesitate to seal off and in some cases shut down the fuel station and stopped them from dispensing to innocent buyers.

The agency urged the public to also be vigilant and report any negative development for immediate action.