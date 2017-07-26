Officers of the Lagos State Taskforce on Environmental Sanitation Enforcement has issued a 48-hour notice to those doing business under the Obalende bridge to vacate as the Lagos state government is set to modernize the area.

This comes on the back of intense flooding being experienced across all parts of the state since the rains began.

The state government says owner of such properties are preventing the smooth flow of water in drainage systems.

The Head, Public Affairs Unit, Lagos State Task Force, Adebayo Taofiq, said in a statement on Tuesday that the illegal structures were blocking the drainage and partly responsible for the flooding in Lagos.

‘The Chairman of the Lagos State Task Force, SP Olayinka Egbeyemi, disclosed that these illegal structures and shanties, including containerised shops, were directly constructed/placed on blocking the free flow of drainages.

‘They are also blocking the canals around Obalende thereby causing floods whenever it rains.

‘The initial six-month notice from the government expired recently but the law permitted this new 48 hours Abatement Notice to be served before any demolition,’ Egbeyemi said in the statement.

He continued to say that the perennial flooding experienced in some parts of the state were not natural but a ‘Man-Made Disaster’.

‘This is due to carelessness of members of the public by dumping refuse and used tyres into secondary and primary water channels, canals and drainages.

‘The present administration is spending much on infrastructure development which includes clearing of drainages and canals across the state.

‘There is the need for an Attitudinal Change from members of the public to support the government in securing the environment.

‘I implore owners of such illegal structures, shanties and containerised shops around Obalende, including under bridges to remove them within 48 hours of this notice or have them demolished by the government,’ it said.

Also affected by the new directive, according to Egbeyemi, are motor mechanics and all other forms of unauthorised commercial activities within Obalende and its environs.

‘We seek for a total compliance and maximum cooperation from the people around Obalende.

‘We also advise miscreants and hoodlums around the area to relocate outside the state as anyone arrested would be immediately be charged to court,’ the statement said.