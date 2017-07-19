Home Politics Lagos LG election : Ajegunle residents assured good representation of Igbos
Lagos LG election : Ajegunle residents assured good representation of Igbos
Politics
0

Lagos LG election : Ajegunle residents assured good representation of Igbos

0
0
Ajeromi-Ifelodun-TVC
now viewing

Lagos LG election : Ajegunle residents assured good representation of Igbos

Nigerian-Content-Development-and-Monitoring-Board-NCDMB-TVCNews
now playing

Senate begins appraisal of Content Development Monitoring Board

computer-village-TVCNews
now playing

Computer Village : Lagos denies approving construction of ICT mall in Ikeja

stabbing-TVCNews
now playing

Ogun police arrest father for stabbing son and leaving him to die

now playing

37 feared killed in fresh Kaduna farmers/herdsmen clash

now playing

Osinbajo inaugurates multi-billion naira projects in Zamfara

APC-LOgo-TVCResidents of Ajegunle came out en masse to drum their support for the candidate of the All Progressives Congress in the forthcoming local government elections slated for July 22nd 2017.

Addressing the crowd of supporters who followed him round the wards in Ajeromi Ifelodun Local Government Area, the Chairmanship candidate noted that Ajeromi Ifelodun comprises various tribes, and the party has availed all the tribes equal representation in the forthcoming local council elections.

He added that the fate suffered by the party in the 2015 general elections will not reoccur as the Igbo community has shown support for the party ahead of the elections.

He urged all residents to come out on Saturday to cast their votes

tags:
TVCN
TVCN
Related Posts
Kazeem Alimi-APC-TVC

Lagos Assembly member, Kazeem Alimi dies at 50

TVCN 0
Femi-Pedro -TVC

Council Poll: Pedro canvasses support for APC candidates in Ikoyi- Obalende

TVCN 0
Muiz Banire-TVC-APC

APC members demand expulsion of National Legal Adviser, Muiz Banire

TVCN 0

LEAVE YOUR COMMENT

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Close