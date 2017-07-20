Ahead of the local government election in Lagos state scheduled for July 22nd, the Lagos state Independent Electoral Commission has vowed to conduct a free , fair and credible poll that will restore the confidence of Lagosians in the state electoral process.

The chairperson of the Lagos state Independent Electoral Commission Justice Ayotunde Phillips, promised that the outcome of the local government election will restore the confidence of Lagosians in the commission.

Watch Justice Phillips’ interview on This Morning below :