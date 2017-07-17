Grassroots politicians in Lagos are making last minute efforts to sway voters ahead of next week’s local council polls.

The candidate of the All Progressives Congress in Bariga local council development area is using sports to get political support from youths.

The APC Candidate Kolade David Alabi says the youths in Bariga should also be given the opportunity to participate in governance.

He says the football tournament has provided a platform for youths to be expressive and also for their talents to flourish.