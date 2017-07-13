Lagos PDP crisis lingers despite Supreme Court verdict

In spite of the supreme court verdict validating the leadership of the Ahmed Makarfi Led caretaker committee, the crisis within the PDP in Lagos state is far from over.

A group hitherto loyal to Ali Modu Sherriff’s faction of the PDP, led by Shegun Adewale is still holding on to the state secretariat of the party, claiming that the supreme court’s judgement does not in any way affect its leadership.