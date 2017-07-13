Home News Lagos PDP crisis lingers despite Supreme Court verdict
Lagos PDP crisis lingers despite Supreme Court verdict
News
Nigeria
Politics
0

Lagos PDP crisis lingers despite Supreme Court verdict

0
0
Segun Adewale - TVC- PDP
now viewing

Lagos PDP crisis lingers despite Supreme Court verdict

Dino Melaye INEC
now playing

INEC suspends Dino Melaye's recall

Shangisha Baale
now playing

Breaking: Ambode suspends Baale of Shangisha for faking kidnap

Gernor- Rohr -TVC
now playing

Don't take hasty decision on Ikeme's replacement, Shorounmu urges Rohr

Etisalat -9Mobile
now playing

Breaking: Etisalat Nigeria changes name, now 9mobile telecom

now playing

Buhari sends "heart-felt condolences" to Bisi Akande over wife’s death

Image result for Lagos PDP crisis lingers despite Supreme Court rulingIn spite of the supreme court verdict validating the leadership of the Ahmed Makarfi Led caretaker committee, the crisis within the PDP in Lagos state is far from over.

A group hitherto loyal to Ali Modu Sherriff’s faction of the PDP, led by Shegun Adewale is still holding on to the state secretariat of the party, claiming that the supreme court’s judgement does not in any way affect its leadership.

 

tags:
TVCN
TVCN
Related Posts
Dino Melaye INEC

INEC suspends Dino Melaye’s recall

TVCN 0
Shangisha Baale

Breaking: Ambode suspends Baale of Shangisha for faking kidnap

TVCN 0
Etisalat -9Mobile

Breaking: Etisalat Nigeria changes name, now 9mobile telecom

TVCN 0

LEAVE YOUR COMMENT

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Close