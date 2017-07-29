The crisis rocking the Peoples Democratic Party is far from being settled with the recent leadership tussle that broke out at the Lagos Chapter of the Party between the supposed factional chairman of the party, Segun Adewale and members of the party’s Board of trustees.

Segun Adewale stated their grievances shortly after a protest that took place at the Party secretariat on Friday.

He said his faction remains the authentic executive members of the the party in Lagos state notwithstanding the recent Supreme Court ruling that sacked Ali Modu Sheriff.

Supreme Court had on July 12 declared the Ahmed Markafi faction as the authentic leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, thereby putting to an end nearly 14 months of legal battle over the soul of the party.

The court in declaring the Makarfi group as the authentic leadership of the party upturned the judgment of the Court of Appeal in Port Harcourt that declared Senator Alli Modu Sheriff as the authentic leadership of the party.

Delivering judgment in Abuja, Justice Bode Rhodes Vivour who read the judgment of the seven-man panel held that the appeal filed by Makaufi faction has merit and was subsequently allowed.

The panel also awarded a cost of N250, 000 against Sheriff.

The court in the judgment held that the National Convention of the party held on May 21, 2016

in Port Harcourt, Rivers State was validly convened and in line with the PDP constitution.

The court agreed with the appellant that the National Convention is the supreme organ which controls every other organ of the party, adding that the national convention was in order to have set up a caretaker committee having dissolved the national executive committee.