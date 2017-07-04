Home News Lagos Police begin screening of 138 Badoo suspects
News
Nigeria
0

Lagos Police begin screening of 138 Badoo suspects

0
0
now viewing

Lagos Police begin screening of 138 Badoo suspects

now playing

Lagos building collapse : State govt. arraigns Lekki gardens boss, others

Kemi-Adeosun-TVC-Breakfast1
now playing

Nigeria is not broke but great - Finance Minister Kemi Adeosun

yakubu-gowon-TVC
now playing

Former head of state Yakubu Gowon prays for Nigeria

now playing

Qatar row : Saudi Arabia, allies extend ultimatum by 48 hours

now playing

Two killed in Bayelsa Power Bike accident

The Lagos State Police Command says it has begun screening of 138 suspected members of a dreaded cult group, Badoo, arrested on Saturday in Ikorodu area of Lagos State.

The command’s spokesperson, Olarinde Famous-Cole, said that the command had embarked on screening of the suspects to identify those directly involved in the criminal activities in Ikorodu.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the police, in conjunction with members of the Odua People’s Congress, OPC, on Saturday raided the hideouts of suspected members of the group.

NAN reports that members of Badoo have been terrorising residents of the state, especially in Ikorodu axis.

Members of the group were fingered in the recent violent killings in Ikorodu axis, a development which prompted angry mob to embark on lynching of some suspected members of the group.

NAN also reports that residents of the area had on Friday lynched a suspected member of the group on the Ikorodu-Mile 12 Expressway.

The police team, in the operation which started on Saturday morning, moved around Ikorodu axis and combed the suspected hideouts of the members of the gang from street to street.

Mr. Famous-Cole said: “We carried out the raid based on information and 138 suspects were arrested.

“Screening is ongoing and those with no tangible explanation will be charged to court.”

He said that the issue of confessions of the suspects as alleged in some social media does not arise as the screening of the suspects has yet to be concluded.

Also, the Chairman, Lagos State Neighbourhood Safety Agency, Israel Ajao, said that the agency would adopt the traditional method to unravel the mystery behind the cult killings.

Mr. Ajao, a retired deputy inspector general of police, said the killings had a ritual undertone, adding that there was need for security operatives to go beyond the conventional approach in tackling the ritual killings.

The Lagos State Government has cautioned residents to desist from carrying out jungle justice on any suspected members of the gang.

Mr. Famous-Cole had said, “Government is on top of the situation and we like to use this medium to caution the people to desist from jungle justice.”

(NAN)

Related Posts

Lagos building collapse : State govt. arraigns Lekki gardens boss, others

TVCN 0
Kemi-Adeosun-TVC-Breakfast1

Nigeria is not broke but great – Finance Minister Kemi Adeosun

TVCN 0
yakubu-gowon-TVC

Former head of state Yakubu Gowon prays for Nigeria

TVCN 0

LEAVE YOUR COMMENT

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

you may like
News

Lagos building collapse : State govt. arraigns Lekki gardens boss, others

0
Close