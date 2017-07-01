Home News Lagos Public Defender, UNICEF advocate Child welfare
Lagos Public Defender, UNICEF advocate Child welfare

Lagos Office of Public Defender TVC
Lagos Public Defender, UNICEF advocate Child welfare

Basyelsa ETF board TVC
Image result for Lagos Public Defender, UNICEF advocate Child welfareLagos State Office of the Public Defender said it has facilitated the release of more than 150 children in detention across the state.

The Director, Olubukola Salami said at a press briefing that the achievement was made possible through OPD/UNICEF collaboration.

TVC News Correspondent Ola Awakan reports that in 2012, a report by the African Union on the rights and welfare of the Nigerian child estimated that 6,000 children lived in prisons and detention centres.

Recently, a baseline study estimated that 286 children were incarcerated in six detention centres in Lagos state. These realities triggered the OPD and UNICEF partnership to revive the Child Justice System in the State.

The project is part of an agreement between the European Union and the Federal Government of Nigeria to improve justice delivery, especially for disadvantaged and vulnerable groups including women, children and persons with disability.

At this press conference, guests agree that there is the need for more collaborations with other stakeholders in the society.

Office of the Public defender in Lagos expresses its commitment to ensure the protection of the Nigerian Child and kick against domestic violence in the state.

