Lagos State govt. announces traffic diversion along Marina

Lagos State govt. announces traffic diversion along Marina

Image result for MARINA LAGOSThe Lagos State Government has announced that there will be diversion of traffic along the outer Marina between 6A.M and 2P.M on Sunday, July the 9th to allow the Lagos Metropolitan Area Transport Authority install some equipment for the Light Rail project.

A statement signed by the State Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Steve Ayorinde, stated that the diversion is to facilitate the safe location of the mobile crane needed to launch the bailey beams for the ongoing Lagos Rail Mass Transit (LRMT) Blue Line Project.

It explained that the diversion is in compliance with public safety standards expected during installation of equipment and infrastructure for the rail project.

The release stated that access to outer Marina would be restricted from Leventis as motorists would be diverted into inner Marina through the roundabout by UBA building.

Also, motorists coming from Eko and Carter Bridges toward outer Marina to link either the Cowrie Bridge or Victoria Island will use the roundabout to inner Marina and access the Third Mainland Bridge, Ikoyi and Victoria Island through Military Road.

While assuring road users that appropriate measures have been put in place to ensure free-flow of traffic, the statement also urged all motorists to cooperate with traffic officials during the period by obeying road diversion signs along the specified routes.

