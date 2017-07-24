Lagos state sets up ultra-modern abattoir at Ajegunle

The Lagos State Government has restated its commitment to upgrade all abattoirs in the State to befit global standard with the construction of a new ultra-modern slaughter slab at Ajegunle in Ajeromi Ifelodun Local Government Area.

The Commissioner for Agriculture, Mr. Oluwatoyin Suarau who disclosed this in his office stated that the project was a product of collaboration between the State government and a private firm; Charlie Papa Limited.

He said that the partnership has set a standard for what a mega city abattoir should look like, urging other members of the public to continue to give maximum support to the implementation of government policies through fruitful collaborations.

”The collaboration between the government and the private sector has demonstrated that the private sector also has a role to play in achieving the Lagos Smart City Vision. “I therefore urge Lagosians to continue to give maximum support to this administration.” Suarau said.

The Commissioner disclosed further that the ultra-modern structure includes a veterinary inspection point, Slaughter point, carcasses processing tables with running water, animal skin gas burning points, animal skinning and flaring tables, butchers changing rooms, twenty units of toilets and bathrooms, 35,000 gallons of water reservoir and a borehole.

He added that the present administration, has since inception, embarked on policies and programmes that will change the face of Lagos abattoir and will not relent in its efforts in upgrading and regulating the activities of all slaughter houses in the state.

Suarau further disclosed that the special status of the State as the commercial nerve Centre of Nigeria and West Africa in addition to its huge population strength significantly positioned it as a ready-made market for the consumption of wholesome meat which thus necessitated the need for the development and upgrading of its slaughter houses.

While reiterating that the State government will always remain committed to ensuring a wholesome production and consumption of meat in the state, the Commissioner urged the public to abide by the policies of the government and desist from operating illegal abattoirs, stressing that anyone arrested for illegal operations will face the wrath of the law.

He declared the operations of butchers around Suuru Army Signal Barraks, Robo B, Ijora ,Oto White Sand, Alakoto, Alaba Suuru Itire Ajegunle, Ibafon, Wharf and Boundry as illegal warning them to stay away from those places.

He stated that the Officials of the Lagos State Task force will be on the watch out for anyone who operates in any of the unauthorized abattoirs and will be prosecuted.