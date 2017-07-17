Home News Lagos Taskforce arrest an alleged kidnapper
Lagos Taskforce arrest an alleged kidnapper
Image result for Lagos TaskforceOperatives of the Lagos State Task Force have arrested a master of ceremony for allegedly trying to kidnap a child at the Oshodi area of the state.

According to the mother of the baby Banke Akinyemi, the suspect Idama Endurance had sneaked into their room located at 55 Oshodi road, Oshodi in the early hours of Monday and made attempt at carrying her baby, an allegation the suspect denied.

 

 

