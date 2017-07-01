Lagos transforms KAI officials to Sanitation Corps

The Lagos state government has transformed the KICK AGAINST INDISCIPLINE BRIGADE popularly known as KAI to the Lagos Environmental Sanitation Corps.

The announcement was made during the launch of cleaner Lagos initiative.

The initiative is targeted at revitalizing the entire solid waste management sector, and also to achieve a clean hygienic and flood free state.

The sanitation corps will now be in charge of the enforcement of public utility levy while Lagos State Waste Management Agency is being repositioned to focus on its primary regulatory roles.