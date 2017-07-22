Lagos State deputy governor, Idiat Adebule on Saturday cast her vote at Ward A, unit 13 Devince area of Iba Local Council Development Area at about 10:20am.

Adebule arrived at the polling unit in company of her husband at about 10: 10.

Accreditation and voting started at exactly 8:15 am at Ward A, unit 13 Devince area of Iba LCDA.

After accreditation, she proceeded to cast her vote immediately.

Her convoy then moved on for inspection at other polling units in the area