Lagos State Governor, Mr Akinwunmi Ambode on Sunday congratulated the All Progressives Congress (APC) for recording landslide victory at the just concluded Local Government election in the State.

Ambode said the development was an eloquent affirmation that Lagosians have confidence in the party.

It was a clean sweep for all the 57 chairmanship candidates of the APC as they were all declared winner by the Lagos State Independent Electoral Commission (LASIEC) defeating all their rivals in the keenly contested election.

Governor Ambode, in a congratulatory message signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Habib Aruna, said the development was not just a victory for democracy but the people at the grassroots, who he said would experience continuity with improvement in terms of dividends of democracy.

The Governor said it was particularly gratifying that the party emerged victorious in all the positions not only for the chairmanship positions but also the councillorship, which is the closest to the people.

“This victory for us is nothing more than a confirmation of the trust that Lagosians have placed on the party. In that regard, I like to congratulate our great party, the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the landslide victory at the Saturday’s election in all the 57 Councils.

“I particularly note with joy the peaceful conduct of electorates who came out to exercise their franchise in favour of their preferred candidates despite the heavy rain. This is indeed a welcome development and it will go a long way to strengthen our resolve to push ahead with our vision to

transform the Local Government system, being the closest to the people.

“I am also happy that we are conducting the Local Government election during my time after almost six years that the election was last held in the State,” the Governor said.

While congratulating the Lagos State Independent Electoral Commission (LASIEC) for the success of the election, Governor Ambode said the outcome of the election was a demonstrable evidence that the people have keyed into his vision to evolve participatory governance especially at the local

level, just as he assured that his administration would not relent in promoting good governance both at the State and Local Government levels.

“I also like to congratulate LASIEC and all Lagosians for the success of the election which is reassuring about the culture of participatory democracy we are building in the State. It is on record that Lagosians comported themselves peacefully before, during and after the period of the election and this confirms the readiness of the people to support us all the way in our bid to truly take Lagos State to greater heights.

“On our part, we shall continue to work assiduously to move the State forward and make life better and comfortable for the people,” Governor Ambode assured.

He, however, urged those aggrieved with the result to channel their grievances to the appropriate quarters rather than resort to self-help.