#LagosCouncilElections: Heavy rains delay arrival of election materials

Image result for Heavy rain in LagosHeavy rains in many parts of Lagos State delayed the commencement of the election process in some local government councils on Saturday.At major polling units in Agege of Lagos, there are no signs of electoral officers as at 8.am local time,;

TVC News’ Correspondent Femi Akande who is covering the elections in the Mushin, Oshodi and Isolo parts of the state reports that activities are yet to kick off in most of the areas visited as at the time of filing this report.

Akande added that sensitive materials were seen being distributed at the local government secretariats visited, a situation that might have also been responsible for the late arrival of LASIEC officials in most of the polling units in the areas visited.

 

 

