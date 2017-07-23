Home News LagosCouncilElections : Tinubu, Lagosians, police express satisfaction
Image result for #LagosCouncilElections TVC NewsLagosians defied an early morning downpour on Saturday to vote their local government representatives across the 20 Local Government Areas. and the 37 Local Council Development Areas.

12 parties were registered by the Lagos State Independent Electoral Commission for the Chairmanship and Councillorship slots.

TVC reporters were across the state to talk to voters and monitor the process.

And for many of those who voted, the election was largely satisfactory.

Lagos state commissioner of police Fatai Owoseni was also satisfied with the peaceful conduct of the local government election.

Fatai Owoseni said the police was proactive in curbing the disturbances recorded in the build-up to the election.

And for the National leader of the All Progressive congress, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, the turnout was evidence of the people’s belief in adding value to democracy.

The APC leader who voted in Ikeja commended the conduct of the polls.

