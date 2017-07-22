Voters in Agege area of Lagos state have resolved to the use of bucket as replacement for ballot boxes following the inability of electoral officials to provide ballot boxes after long hours of delay.

LASIEC officials had earlier said buckets were not presentable, insisting the voters should a more presentable bucket.

Our Correspondent reports that accreditation and voting did no commence in most part of Agege until 1:30pm local time.

Meanwhile, at exactly 1:58pm local time, ballot boxes arrived polling unit 019. Resident electoral commissioner, Bunmi Omosehinde attributed the delay to logistic issues.