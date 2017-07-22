Lagos State governor, Akinwunmi Ambode has urged Lagosians to exercise their civic responsibility peacefully in the ongoing Local government elections.

The governor disclosed this on Saturday in an exclusive interview with TVC News Correspondent, Adedoja Salam-Adeniyi at the Ogunmodede College Polling Unit, Ipapa, Epe, where he joined other electorate to exercise his franchise.

Ambode added the state government, the electoral body (LASIEC), the various security agencies have put in place all necessary arrangement to guarantee a peaceful elections across the 20 LGA and 37 LCDAs.

His words: ” This is where I voted in 2015 and I am back here again for the local government elections. Our government in collaboration with the electoral body and the security agencies have put in place all that are needed to guarantee a successful and peaceful polls across the state. I will urge Lagosians to exercise their civic responsibilities peacefully. Like I said, we’ve put all that are required to ensure peaceful elections in the State.”

Responding to our Correspondent’s inquiry that only two political parties were seen on the ballot, the governor said:

“Well, if you notice just two parties on ballot, I think that may be for this local government because I am sure there are more more than two political parties contesting this election. The reason for this is what I cannot say.”

The local government election is holding in the 20 local government areas and the 37 local council development areas across the state.

About five political parties are participating in the exercise in major parts of the state except for the Epe Council area where our correspondent noticed only two parties on the ballot.

The exercised which was billed to start at 8:am could not commence in major parts of the state due to the early morning heavy rains across the state.

A total of 400 electorate are expected to cast their vote at the Ogunmodede College Polling Unit where governor Akinwunmi Ambode to is billed to cast his ballot.