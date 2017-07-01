LASIEC promises credible Council polls in Lagos

The Lagos State Independent Electoral Commission has vowed to conduct a free , fair and credible poll that will restore the confidence of Lagosians in the state electoral process.

The election is scheduled for July 22nd.

The chairperson of the Lagos State Independent Electoral Commission Justice Ayotunde Phillips in a her maiden meeting with journalists in Lagos, promised that the outcome of the local government election will restore the confidence of Lagosians in the commission.

She maintained that no political party will be given undue advantage, and appealed to Lagosians to come out enmasse to choose their representatives.