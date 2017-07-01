Home News LASIEC promises credible Council polls in Lagos
News
Nigeria
Politics
0

LASIEC promises credible Council polls in Lagos

0
0
now viewing

LASIEC promises credible Council polls in Lagos

now playing

EFCC records 113 convictions in six months - Magu

now playing

Katsina community rehabilitates 350 school dropouts

now playing

Nigerian Soldiers clear gutter, fix potholes in Ikorodu

now playing

Ooni's wife, Mercy Aigbe, Tonto Dike, others lead walk against domestic violence

Lagos Office of Public Defender TVC
now playing

Lagos Public Defender, UNICEF advocate Child welfare

Image result for LASIEC promises credible Council polls in LagosThe Lagos State Independent Electoral Commission has vowed to conduct a free , fair and credible poll that will restore the confidence of Lagosians in the state electoral process.

The election is  scheduled for July 22nd.

The chairperson of the Lagos State Independent Electoral Commission Justice Ayotunde Phillips in a her maiden meeting with journalists in Lagos, promised that the outcome of the local government election will restore the confidence of Lagosians in the commission.

She maintained that no political party will be given undue advantage, and appealed to Lagosians to come out enmasse to choose their representatives.

Related Posts

EFCC records 113 convictions in six months – Magu

TVCN 0

Katsina community rehabilitates 350 school dropouts

TVCN 0

Nigerian Soldiers clear gutter, fix potholes in Ikorodu

TVCN 0

LEAVE YOUR COMMENT

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

you may like
News

EFCC records 113 convictions in six months – Magu

0
Close