Lawyer urges Akeredolu to reconstitute Ondo Judicial Service Commission

An Akure based lawyer , Femi Emmanuel- Emodamori has called on governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu to immediately reconstitute the Ondo State Judicial Service Commission.

This he said will enable the commission commence selection process for the appointment of substantive Chief Judge for the state in line with section 197 of the 1999 constitution.

Emodamori explained that it was expedient for governor Akeredolu to reconstitute the state judiciary commission since the National Judicial Council, NJC, had given a directive to that effect.

The lawyer noted that the acting CJ could no longer preside over reconstituted Judicial service commission since her tenure was not renewable.