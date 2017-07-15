LG Autonomy: Labour Unions protest at Senate, Reps meeting in Lagos

The Nigeria Labour Congress, the Nigerian Union of Teachers, and the Medical Health Workers Union held a protest in Lagos on Friday.

The protest was held in front of the premises were the senate and representatives were having a meeting on the 1999 constitution.

The unions reiterated that they support the call for local government autonomy,while also demanding that in order to ensure regular and timely payment of teachers salaries, entitlements and benefits teachers salaries should be a first line charge on the federation account.

The workers also requested that there should be unfettered establishment, functionality of the primary health care boards which will be saddled with the responsibilities of salaries, training, amongst others.