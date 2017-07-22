Lagosians across the 20 local governments and 37 Local Council Development Areas are currently exercising their civic responsibility to elect their representatives at the local government levels.Live Updates:

12:42pm: Ballot boxes not yet in sight at Speaker Mudashiru Obasa’s unit in Agege. LASIEC officials waiting. Lagos speaker, calm unperturbed.

12:30pm: One of the poling units at Eti Osa. It is still raining here and voters turnout extremely low

APC National leader, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu casts his vote in Ikeja at exactly 12:18pm

Voting yet to commence units 42, 018 and 017 0f Ward A, Ojo local government

No sign of LASIEC official at unit 42.

Officials at units 17 and 18 complained of late receipt of voting materials

12:13: Lagos House of Assembly Speaker, Mudashiru Obasa still waiting at polling unit 019, Ward E No sign of LSIEC officials

11:58am: Senator Yayi just cast his vote at council bus stop Egbeda.

Lagos Speaker Rgt. Hon. Mudashiru Obasa arrived polling unit 019, Ward E at exactly 11:30am. Shockingly, Lasiec officials were not on ground.

LASIEC Officials conduct Voters education in Itire Surulere at 10.20am.

10:46am: LSIEC officials just arriving at polling unit 122, Agboyi ketu L.C.D.A

10:46: Ward E, polling unit 034, Bourdillon under Ikoyi Obalende lcda. Accreditation and voting ongoing

The first polling unit in Agege opened at 10:46am with LASIEC officials. Ward B. Agege area

Voters waiting for accreditation at Baptist Primary school in Agboyi Ketu L.C.D.A as at 10:48am

LASIEC officials getting set. 10:49 am Agboyi Ketu L.C.D.A

Senator Remi Tinubu votes at 11:00am

LASIEC officials at polling unit 016 Ward B in Agege area explained the electoral process to party agents. No sign of voters as at 11:02am

11:07: Finally voting has commenced in some wards in Surulere, voters in Itire ikate LCDA defied the rains to cast the ballots at other wards in Surulere Lasiec officials were just arriving. Meanwhile at ward G Ogunlana Lasiec officials lamented the absence of voters

11:08 Voting yet to commence at Ajeromi Ifelodun local govt.. Officials just collecting materials at the LG secretariat

Voting yet to commence in Ajeromi ifelodun as at 11:12am

11:13am: Voting has commenced in Alimosho local government area

11:30am: Accreditation and voting taking place simultaneously in Ward E Agege