Live Updates: #LagosCouncilElections Results
Counting and Sorting
Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu-TVC
#LagosCouncilElections: Lagos remains most secured state in Nigeria - Tinubu

Bucket Ballot Box
#LagosCouncilElections: Voters use buckets as ballot boxes in Agege

Deputy Governor Adebule
#LagosCouncilElections: Adebule votes, inspects other polling units

Live Pictures and updates from #LagosCouncilElections

Ambode votes-TVC
#LagosCouncilElections: Ambode votes, says exercise is peaceful

Counting and SortingSorting and counting of votes are underway across the 20 local governments and 37 Local Council Development areas of Lagos State after the completion of the Local government elections in the state.

Here are some of the results as declared by LASIEC:

Governor Ambode’s ward A6 results—–

At Unit 33 where the gov voted:

Registered voters 458

Total Accredited voters- 300

COUNCILLORSHIP:
APC -294
LP. 1
VOID VOTE – 5

CHAIRMANSHIP:

APC – 299
LP. NIL
VOIDS-1
At UNIT-57 inside the gov’s ward:

Registered voters-421
Accredited voters- 301

FOR COUNCILLORSHIP:
APC-300
LP-NIL
VOIDS -2

FOR CHAIRMANSHIP:
APC-297
LP-1
VOIDS-2

