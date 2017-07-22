Live Updates: #LagosCouncilElections Results
Sorting and counting of votes are underway across the 20 local governments and 37 Local Council Development areas of Lagos State after the completion of the Local government elections in the state.
Here are some of the results as declared by LASIEC:
Governor Ambode’s ward A6 results—–
At Unit 33 where the gov voted:
Registered voters 458
Total Accredited voters- 300
COUNCILLORSHIP:
APC -294
LP. 1
VOID VOTE – 5
CHAIRMANSHIP:
APC – 299
LP. NIL
VOIDS-1
At UNIT-57 inside the gov’s ward:
Registered voters-421
Accredited voters- 301
FOR COUNCILLORSHIP:
APC-300
LP-NIL
VOIDS -2
FOR CHAIRMANSHIP:
APC-297
LP-1
VOIDS-2