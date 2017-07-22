Sorting and counting of votes are underway across the 20 local governments and 37 Local Council Development areas of Lagos State after the completion of the Local government elections in the state.

Here are some of the results as declared by LASIEC:

Governor Ambode’s ward A6 results—–

At Unit 33 where the gov voted:

Registered voters 458

Total Accredited voters- 300

COUNCILLORSHIP:

APC -294

LP. 1

VOID VOTE – 5

CHAIRMANSHIP:

APC – 299

LP. NIL

VOIDS-1

—————————————-

At UNIT-57 inside the gov’s ward:

Registered voters-421

Accredited voters- 301

FOR COUNCILLORSHIP:

APC-300

LP-NIL

VOIDS -2

FOR CHAIRMANSHIP:

APC-297

LP-1

VOIDS-2