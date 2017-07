Nigerian Senators are currently voting on the amendments to the 1999 Constitution after extensive debates on the recommendations by the Constitution review Committee.

National Assembly Correspondent, Sumner gives us live updates from the red chamber:

“Not Too Youbg To Run Bill” passes at Senate: Nigerian Senate votes to reduce age to contest for President to 35, Governor 30 and House of Reps 25.

Votes as follows:

Yes: 86

No: 10

Abstain: 1