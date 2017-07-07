Home Sports Liverpool’s Mane set to resume training after surgery
Liverpool's Mane set to resume training after surgery

Liverpool's Mane set to resume training after surgery

Image result for Liverpool's Mane set to resume training after surgeryLiverpool forward Sadio Mane is set to return to training within 10 days after recovering from a knee injury.

Mane, needed surgery and missed the final eight games of last season after picking up the injury during a 3-1 win over Everton on 1 April.

He is set to miss Liverpool’s opening pre-season friendlies.

The Senegal international scored 13 goals in 27 Premier League games after signing from Southampton in June 2016.

He damaged cartilage in his left knee in a collision with Leighton Baines against Everton.

