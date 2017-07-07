Liverpool’s Mane set to resume training after surgery

Liverpool forward Sadio Mane is set to return to training within 10 days after recovering from a knee injury.

Mane, needed surgery and missed the final eight games of last season after picking up the injury during a 3-1 win over Everton on 1 April.

He is set to miss Liverpool’s opening pre-season friendlies.

The Senegal international scored 13 goals in 27 Premier League games after signing from Southampton in June 2016.

He damaged cartilage in his left knee in a collision with Leighton Baines against Everton.