The League Management Company has suspended Enugu Rangers General Manager Christian Chukwu from all activities in the Nigeria Professional Football League.

Chukwu’s suspension is in connection with the recent arrest of former Rangers coach Imama Amapakabo facilitated by the club over a pay dispute.

The LMC had earlier ordered the NPFL champions to pay former Amapakabo a sum of 16.7 million Naira for wrongful dismissal.

The money represents Imama’s outstanding salaries, arrears of allowances, bonuses and compensation for wrongful termination.

The league managers also imposed a one year ban on Rangers secretary, Joseph Onwukwe for breach of mediation.

Onwukwe was charged for breaches of Appendix E1.5, Appendix E1.4 (Code of Conduct for Club Officials), C28 and C1 of the Framework and Rules.

The first charge read, “you are in breach of Appendix E1.5 (Code of Conduct for Club Officials of the NPFL Framework and Rules in that on Wednesday, 19th July, 2017, in your capacity as an official and representative of Rangers International Football Club in the course of dispute resolution proceedings involving Coach Imama Amapakabo and Rangers International Football Club, you issued threats, including: “that the Coach is an individual whereas the Club is an apparatus of the government and that he must stop giving the Club problems”; thereby failing to show due respect to others involved in the game.

Onwukwe was also charged for breach of Appendix E1.4 (Code of Conduct for Club Officials) of the Framework and Rules, “in that on or about Wednesday, 19th July, 2017, in your capacity as an official and representative of Rangers International Football Club in the course of dispute resolution proceedings involving Coach Imama Amapakabo and Rangers International Football Club, your words and conduct, including the issuance of threats, switching off your mobile phone in a bid to refuse to disclose and to evade requested information, constitute attempts to game the system”.

The Rangers official was further charged for refusal to assist in the mediation proceedings when requested to do so, thereby violating Rule C28.

On the fourth count, Onwukwe was charged for issuing threats, failure to provide assistance in the course of inquiry, failure to behave with the utmost good faith, failure to act in the best interest of the game, failure to comply with the directives, requirement, rules and or regulations governing the League and acting in a manner capable of bringing the game into disrepute, which constitutes misconduct contrary to Rule C1.

Rangers were charged for inappropriate handling of official correspondence with the LMC as well as failing to act with utmost good faith in the claim over a vehicle which formed part of the matter in the dispute contrary to Rule 5.5.1.

Rangers FC have also been fined the sum of 5 million Naira.