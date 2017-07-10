London Anniversary Games: Mo Farah wins 3000m in style

Four-time Olympic champion Mo Farah enjoyed the perfect tune-up ahead of the World Championships with a trademark victory in the 3,000m at the Anniversary Games.

The 34-year-old was pushed hard by Spain’s Adel Mechaal, but his final-lap pace proved decisive as he came home in seven minutes 35.15 seconds.

Farah will attempt a third successive world 5,000m-10,000m double in August.

Elsewhere, Britain’s Laura Muir finished second in the women’s mile while Muir came in behind Kenya’s Olympic silver medallist Hellen Obiri.