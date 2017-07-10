Home Football Lukman Haruna missing in RC Lens games
Lukman Haruna missing in RC Lens games

Image result for Lukman Haruna missing in RC Lens gamesFrench second division club RC Lens drew for a third straight time today in pre-season training, but they were without trialist Lukman Haruna.

The former Nigeria international midfielder has scored in Lens previous two friendlies and the club have announced a decision on whether to give him a contract will soon be known.

He suffered a knock in the team’s last game before today, but the club maintained it was not serious.

Former Monaco and Dynamo Kiev midfielder Haruna, 26, cancelled his last contract with Astana of Kazakhstan last year after a major knee injury that needed surgery.

Earlier this year injury had cut short a trial with Danish club OB Odense.

 

