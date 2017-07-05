Maitama Sule laid to rest in Kano amidst tributes

The remains of the late Nigerian politician and diplomat, Yusuf Maitama Sule has been buried in Kano State, northwest Nigeria.

His burial was witnessed by crowd of families, friends, and well wishers who converged to pay their last respects.

TVC News Ibrahim Isah reports that the deceased orator was flown in from Cairo, Egypt where he died.

Sons of the late Nigerian Politician, Diplomat and acclaimed orator as well as other family members and friends shed tears when the news of his death was broken to them.

His residence located in the heart of Kano City was bursting at the seams with residents who trooped in from different locations to condole his family.

The plane bearing Sule’s remains touched down at the 403 Flying Training School runway amidst tight security from where it moved to the emir’s palace for a prayer session.

His sons, and many others who spoke with TVC News described his death as a massive loss.

According to Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje and his Bauchi State counterpart, Muhammad Abubakar, the late Maitama Sule would be missed for his wealth of knowledge and love for his people.

The late Dr Maitama Sule’s body was buried at the Abbatoir Grave yard located in the ancient city of Kano amidst tributes and tears.