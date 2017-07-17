Home News Maitama Sule: Tinubu pays condolence visit to Kano
Tinubu visits Kano-TVCThe National Leader of the All Progressives Congress APC, Asiwaju Tinubu has paid a condolence visit to Kano State, Northwest Nigeria over the death of Yusuf Maitama Sule.

TVC News Kano Correspondent Ibrahim Isah reports that Tinubu’s airplane touched down at the Malam Aminu Kano International Airport accompanied by Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje, and some prominent Nigerians.

Tinubu’s first port of call was Yusuf Ali’s residence where he commiserated with the Elder statesman who lost his brother and a son a few days ago.

Thereabout, the National Leader of the APC proceeded to sympathise with the family of deceased orator, Yusuf Maitama Sule and offered prayers for the repose of the soul of the deceased.

The APC Chieftain met with the Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje as well as some government functionaries and supporters of the APC. He commended the Governor for his efforts geared towards transforming Kano and urged the Government to do more in promoting peace so as to achieve economic prosperity in the state.

Governor Abdullahi Ganduje expressed delight at the APC National Leader’s visit and residents of Kano believe the Jagaban Borgu’s visit to Kano underlines the place of Kano in Nigeria’s political landscape.

