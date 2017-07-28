Chairman of the National Caretaker Committee of the Peoples Democratic Party, Senator Ahmed Makarfi has formally resumed office at the PDP National Secretariat in Abuja.

Makarfi was led by his Secretary, Senator Ben Obi and supported by members of the caretaker committee including staff of the PDP secretariat.

Prayers were offered for him and the leadership of the party.

He later received his first visitors, the International Republican Institute, IRI.

The party leadership also disclosed that forms are now on sale in preparation for the primaries of the forthcoming Anambra state governorship polls and that it is set to meet with PDP stakeholders from the state on Thursday.