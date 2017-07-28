Home Politics Makarfi formally resumes office at PDP National Secretariat
Makarfi formally resumes office at PDP National Secretariat
Politics
0

Makarfi formally resumes office at PDP National Secretariat

0
0
now viewing

Makarfi formally resumes office at PDP National Secretariat

now playing

Rivers PDP tells Amaechi to step down as transportation minister

now playing

PDP South West chairman expresses joy over Buhari's health

Adeleke-Adesina-TVCNews
now playing

Senator Adeleke's victory another high score for democracy - Adesina

Venezuela-Violence-TVCNews
now playing

Five killed in Venezuela as protesters kick against new congress

PDP Logo
now playing

Tensions rise as two claim PDP chairmanship

Image result for Makarfi formally resumes office at PDP National SecretariatChairman of the National Caretaker Committee of the Peoples Democratic Party, Senator Ahmed Makarfi has formally resumed office at the PDP National Secretariat in Abuja.
Makarfi was led by his Secretary, Senator Ben Obi and supported by members of the caretaker committee including staff of the PDP secretariat.

Prayers were offered for him and the leadership of the party.

He later received his first visitors, the International Republican Institute, IRI.

The party leadership also disclosed that forms are now on sale in preparation for the primaries of the forthcoming Anambra state governorship polls and that it is set to meet with PDP stakeholders from the state on Thursday.

tags:
TVCN
TVCN
Related Posts

Rivers PDP tells Amaechi to step down as transportation minister

TVCN 0

PDP South West chairman expresses joy over Buhari’s health

TVCN 0
Adeleke-Adesina-TVCNews

Senator Adeleke’s victory another high score for democracy – Adesina

TVCN 0

LEAVE YOUR COMMENT

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Close