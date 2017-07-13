Home News Makarfi takes possession of PDP secretariat in Abuja
Makarfi takes possession of PDP secretariat in Abuja

Makarfi takes possession of PDP secretariat in Abuja

Ajimobi commiserates with Akande over wife's death

President Buhari will soon return - Ag. President Osinbajo

PDP NASS caucus hails Supreme Court

Dangote to invest $4b in Agriculture

FG can no longer borrow to fund budget - Adeosun

Image result for Makarfi takes possession of PDP secretariat in AbujaTop public officeholders and former officials of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Wednesday accompanied the Ahmed Makarfi-led National Caretaker Committee to take possession of the party’s secretariat in the Wuse district of Abuja.

There was a brief meeting, which had in attendance it’s highest ranking public official, Deputy Senate President Ike Ekweremadu.

Former ministers of the Goodluck Jonathan administration also held a gathering where they commended the judiciary for saving Nigeria’s democracy.

