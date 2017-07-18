Malala visits Osinbajo, urges Nigeria to prioritise education system

Nobel laureate Malala Yousafzai said Nigeria should focus on improving its education system.

She said this during her visit to the Acting President, Yemi Osinbajo on Monday in Abuja.

Yousafzai, while addressing journalists in the capital Abuja after a meeting with the acting president, Yousafzai said the government should declare a “state of emergency on education in Nigeria”.

Nigeria’s presidency did not immediately comment on the suggestions.