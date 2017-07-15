The Federal Government has flagged off distribution of 12 trailer-loads of relief materials to victims of the recent communal clashes in the Mambilla area of Sardauna Local Government, Taraba State.

Speaking at the palace of the traditional ruler of the area, Dr. Shehu Baju during the flag off, the Director, Search and Rescue, of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), Air Commodore Sunny Ohemu, said the timely intervention of Acting President Yemi Osinbajo made the humanitarian services a reality.

According to him, the items include clothes, mattresses, detergents, rice, corn, vegetable oil and other household items. He expressed the belief that the items would go a long way in assisting the beneficiaries.

Dr. Shehu Baju thanked the acting president and NEMA for coming to their aid.

Some of the beneficiaries were full of praise for Osinbajo for identifying with them in their hour of need.

While appealing for calm, Ohemu urged all district and village heads to ensure peace was maintained in their domains.

The head of the Fulani community thanked Osinbajo and NEMA officials for coming to the evidently difficult terrain, promising that the items would reach those who need them in their various settlements.

Memories of the intervention of the Federal Government remain evergreen in the minds of the victims as the team surmounted the challenging Mambilla terrain to reach the hinterlands through canoes and motorbikes.