Home Business Manufacturers seek expansion of CBN’s borrowers programme
Manufacturers seek expansion of CBN’s borrowers programme
Business
0

Manufacturers seek expansion of CBN’s borrowers programme

0
0
Central-Bank-of-Nigeria - TVC
now viewing

Manufacturers seek expansion of CBN’s borrowers programme

Joseph Dosu - TVC
now playing

AFCON's date switch will make African players attractive - Dosu

UNIPORT-Students-Protest
now playing

UNIPORT students condemn enforcement of unfair policies

now playing

War against illicit drugs: NDLEA sensitizes students, teachers in Ondo

APDA-Restructuring-TVC
now playing

APDA to include calls for restructuring in manifesto

Governor Ambode-Aregbesola
now playing

Why Ambode is 'Governor-General of Nigeria' - Aregbesola

Image result for Manufacturers seek expansion of CBN's borrowers programmeManufacturers Association of Nigeria has called on the Apex bank to expand its Anchor Borrowers Programme to boost production.

The ABP introduced by the CBN is to boost domestic food production and save the country’s capital outflow on food import.

MAN President, Frank Jacobs, said the initiative has influenced the agricultural sector of the economy.

He added that ABP goal was to create economic linkages between over 600,000 small holder farmers and large-scale processors.

In the same vein, the Wheat Farmers Association of Nigeria (WFAN) in Kano has also called on the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to allow commercial banks to participate in the Anchor Borrowers programme.

The state WFAN Chairman, Faruk Rabi’u, made the call in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Kano.

According to him, reviewing the policy on 50 per cent risk sharing formular will encourage many commercial banks to partake fully in the programme.

“CBN insisted that all commercial banks wishing to participate must bear 50 per cent risk and this prompted most of the commercial banks to withdraw from the programme.

“The policy has seriously affected the implementation of the programme in the state. Even though the Bank of Agriculture took over, that has not solved the problem because it has no banking flatform,” he said.

He said the delay in the disbursement of the loan by CBN would also affect wheat production in the state.

“It is also the policy of the bank that it will not disburse the loan for production of a particular commodity until the one given for another commodity is paid.

“This is the reason why wheat farmers are yet to receive the loan until rice farmers pay their outstanding loan.”

 

tags:
TVCN
TVCN
Related Posts
NMRC-TVC

Nigerian Mortgage Refinancing Company issues N20bn bond

TVCN 0
investment-summit-selectusa-TVC

U.S. officials say looking for steps by China to open markets

TVCN 0
FIRS-TVC

Government rakes in N1.78 trillion in revenue – FIRS

TVCN 0

LEAVE YOUR COMMENT

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Close